Included in the department’s Nov. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 22 - Burglary on the 5800 block of Clearwater Drive.

Nov. 23 - Theft on the 3400 block of Oak Ridge Road and the 6100 block of Blue Circle Drive.

- Bike theft on the 3400 block of Oak Ridge Road.

Nov. 24 - Assault on the 5700 block of Rowland Road.

- Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road, the 17300 block of Bay Circle and the 11300 block of 47th Street West.

Nov. 25 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Death reported on the 17700 block of Susan Drive.

- Robbery on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.

Nov. 27 - Theft on the 16800 block of Canterbury Drive, the 16400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 2200 block of Country Lane.

Nov. 28 - Death reported on the 13000 block of Jane Lane.

- Burglary on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 3300 block of County Road 101.

