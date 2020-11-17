Included in the department’s Nov. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 1 - Theft on the 17700 block of Breconwood Road.

Nov. 2 - Theft on the 12700 block of Whitewater Drive.

- Vehicle fire on the 4600 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft on the 13100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Marion Lane West.

Nov. 3 - Theft from automobile on the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft from automobile on the 1570 block of Plymouth Road.

- Burglary on the 800 block of Twelve Oaks Center Drive.

- Theft from automobile on the 14900 block of Crown Drive.

- Theft on the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

Nov. 4 - Theft from automobile on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.

Nov. 6 - Theft on the 3300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

- Assault on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.

Nov. 7 - Theft on the 3800 block of Vandan Road.

- Prowler on the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft from automobile on the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

