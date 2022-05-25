Included in the department’s May 8-14 reports were these incidents:
May 8 - Bike theft on the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 9 - Theft on the 6048 block of Chasewood Parkway.
- Theft on the 1900 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
- Animal complaint on the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
- Recovered vehicle on the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
May 10 - Burglary on the 6100 block of Baker Road.
- Burglary on the 17500 block of Barrington Court.
- Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Clearwater Drive.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 16300 block of Ringer Road.
May 11 - Theft on the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
- Theft on the 4700 block of Clear Spring Road.
- Theft on the 10200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 12 - Animal complaint on the 123-- block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from auto and damage to property on the 10400 Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
May 13 - Theft on the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
- Animal complaint on the 5300 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft on the 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 14 - Theft on the 3400 block of Shady Oak Road.
