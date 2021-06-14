Included in the department’s May 31 to June 5 reports were these incidents:

May 31 - Theft from vehicle on Minnetonka Boulevard and Shady Oak Road.

June 1 - Damage to property on the 3900 block of Skyview Road.

- Theft on the 17300 block of Charmy Downs.

June 2 - Burglary on the 5200 block of Baker Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.

June 3 - Car theft on the 16200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from automobile on the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard and on the 3300 block of County Road 101.

June 5 - Car theft on the 2700 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

