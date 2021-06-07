Included in the department’s May 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

May 23 - Burglary on the 13400 block of Minnetonka Drive.

May 24 - Theft on the 14400 block of Stewart Lane and on 10800 block of Red Circle Drive.

May 25 - Burglary on the 13111 Greenwood Road.

- Theft on the 9800 block on Bren Road East.

May 26 - Theft from vehicles on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

May 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 11100 Cedar Hills Boulevard and on the 10521 Cedar Lake Road.

May 29 - Drug overdose on the 3900 block of Brown Lane.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

