Included in the department’s May 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
May 23 - Burglary on the 13400 block of Minnetonka Drive.
May 24 - Theft on the 14400 block of Stewart Lane and on 10800 block of Red Circle Drive.
May 25 - Burglary on the 13111 Greenwood Road.
- Theft on the 9800 block on Bren Road East.
May 26 - Theft from vehicles on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
May 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 11100 Cedar Hills Boulevard and on the 10521 Cedar Lake Road.
May 29 - Drug overdose on the 3900 block of Brown Lane.
