Included in the Minnetonka Police Department’s May 22 to May 30 reports were these incidents:

May 22 - Damage to property on the 10000 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Marion Lane West.

- Accident near the intersection of Highway 7 and Shady Oak Road.

- Assault on the 5700 block of Baker Road.

- Damage to property on the 16500 block of Park Lane.

May 23 - Animal complaint on the 4700 block of Barbara Drive.

- Accident near the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Plymouth Road.

- Animal complaint on the 3900 block of Hunters Hill Way.

- Accident near the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.

May 23 - Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft on the 10100 block of 34th Street West.

May 24 - Theft on the 2600 block of Abbey Hill Drive.

- Theft on the 4700 block of County Road 101.

- Animal complaint on the 13700 block of Favorite Lane.

- Accident near the intersection of Highway 7 and

Road.

- Theft on the 14600 block of Highway 7.

May 25 - Accident near the intersection of Highway 8 and County Road 101.

- Accident near the intersection of Town Line Road and County Road 101.

- Unwanted person on the 14400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Shoplifter on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Shots heard on the 5600 block of Marion Lane West.

May 26 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft on the 5000 block of Opportunity Court.

- Theft on the 11300 block of Highway 7.

- Animal complaint on the 3300 block of Creekview Terrace

- Theft on the 14300 block of Spring Lake Road.

May 27 - Unwanted person on the 14600 block of Lake Street.

- Burglary on the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft on the 17500 block of Highway 7.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

May 28 - Theft on the 18900 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft on the 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

