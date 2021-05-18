Included in the department’s May 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
May 2 - Theft from vehicle on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Assault on the 10900 block of Red Circle Drive.
May 3 - Theft on the 3600 block of Oakton Ridge, the 11500 block of Fetterly Lane and the 11400 block of Deer Ridge Lane.
- Assault on the 11100 block of Bren Road West.
May 4 - Burglary on the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.
- Assault on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 11700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.
May 5- Theft on the 15800 block of Lake Street Extension.
May 6- Theft from automobile on the 11500 block of K-Tel Drive.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Spring Circle.
- Burglary on the 2500 block of Pine Circle.
May 7- Burglary on the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.
-Theft on the 9900 block of Bren Road East.
May 8 - Burglary on the 10100 block of 34th Street West.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.
