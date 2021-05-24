Included in the department’s May 10 to 14 reports were these incidents:
May 10 - Theft report on the 12000 block of Briar Lane.
May 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Burglary on the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Burglary on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.
May 12 - Theft on the 12100 block of James Road.
- Theft on the 2200 block of Ford Road.
- Burglary on the 10100 Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5300 block of Woodhill Road.
May 14 - Theft on the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.
