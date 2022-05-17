Included in the Minnetonka department’s May 1-7 reports were these incidents:

May 1 - Burglary on the 14700 block of Woodhaven Road.

- Burglary on the 4600 block of Chantrey Road.

- Theft from auto on the 5300 block of Dominick Drive.

- Theft from auto on the 3400 block of Martha Lane.

- Theft from auto on the 12200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Recovered vehicle on the 12100 block of Marion Lane West.

May 2 - Burglary on the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Animal complaint on the 5500 block of Pompano Drive.

- Burglary on the 900 block of Corens Drive.

- Theft from auto on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from auto on the 3300 block of Jidana Lane.

- Weapons report on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

May 3 - Theft from auto on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft from auto on the 17500 block of Peteler Lane.

- Theft from auto on the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

- Theft on the 4900 block of County Road 101.

- Car theft on the 15100 block of Tammer Lane.

- Missing person on the 1500 block of Archwood Road.

May 4 - Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- Recovered vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 5 - Theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East

- Warrant on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.

May 6 - Bike theft on the 5900 block of Rowland Road.

- Theft on the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Loud party on the 3700 block of Elmwood Place.

May 7 - Vandalism on the 3300 block of Highland Avenue.

- Theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East.

- Assault on the 16600 block of Seymore Drive.

- Theft on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.

- Damage to property on the 00 block of Westwood Road.

