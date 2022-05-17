Included in the Minnetonka department’s May 1-7 reports were these incidents:
May 1 - Burglary on the 14700 block of Woodhaven Road.
- Burglary on the 4600 block of Chantrey Road.
- Theft from auto on the 5300 block of Dominick Drive.
- Theft from auto on the 3400 block of Martha Lane.
- Theft from auto on the 12200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Recovered vehicle on the 12100 block of Marion Lane West.
May 2 - Burglary on the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Animal complaint on the 5500 block of Pompano Drive.
- Burglary on the 900 block of Corens Drive.
- Theft from auto on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from auto on the 3300 block of Jidana Lane.
- Weapons report on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
May 3 - Theft from auto on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from auto on the 17500 block of Peteler Lane.
- Theft from auto on the 100 block of Sunset Drive.
- Theft on the 4900 block of County Road 101.
- Car theft on the 15100 block of Tammer Lane.
- Missing person on the 1500 block of Archwood Road.
May 4 - Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
- Recovered vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 5 - Theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East
- Warrant on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
May 6 - Bike theft on the 5900 block of Rowland Road.
- Theft on the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Loud party on the 3700 block of Elmwood Place.
May 7 - Vandalism on the 3300 block of Highland Avenue.
- Theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East.
- Assault on the 16600 block of Seymore Drive.
- Theft on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.
- Damage to property on the 00 block of Westwood Road.
