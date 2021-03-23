Included in the department’s March 7 to 12 reports were these incidents:
March 7 - Theft from automobile on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.
March 8 - Theft from automobile on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 4900 block of Beacon Hill Road.
March 9 - Vandalism on Oak Ridge Road and 34th Street West.
- Bike theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
March 10 -Theft on the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.
- Theft from automobile on the 1200 block of Ford Road and on the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Burglary on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
March 11 - Theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Assault on the 4800 block of Acorn Ridge Road.
March 12 - Assault on the 1500 block of Archwood Road.
