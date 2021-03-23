Included in the department’s March 7 to 12 reports were these incidents:

March 7 - Theft from automobile on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.

March 8 - Theft from automobile on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft on the 4900 block of Beacon Hill Road.

March 9 - Vandalism on Oak Ridge Road and 34th Street West.

- Bike theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

March 10 -Theft on the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.

- Theft from automobile on the 1200 block of Ford Road and on the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Burglary on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.

March 11 - Theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Assault on the 4800 block of Acorn Ridge Road.

March 12 - Assault on the 1500 block of Archwood Road.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments