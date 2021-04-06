Included in the department’s March 21 to 26 reports were these incidents:
March 21 - Burglary on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.
- Assault on the 5100 block of Mayview Road.
March 22 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 10800 block of Red Circle Drive.
March 23 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 2300 block of Wildwood Trail and on the 11300 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Theft on the 17300 block of Bay Circle.
March 25 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.
March 26 - Theft on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road, the 5500 block of Pompano Drive, the 18000 block of Tamarack Drive and the 14800 block of Highland Lane.
