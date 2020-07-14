Included in the Minnetonka Police June 28 through July 3 reports were these incidents:

June 28 - Drug overdose on the 2300 block of Cedarwood Ridge.

June 29- Theft from a vehicle on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

June 30 - Assault on the 10500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft report on the 5200 block of Black Friars Lane.

July 1 - Car theft on the 12300 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft from auto on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.

July 2 - Burglary on the 1600 block of Utah Ave South.

- Damage to property on the 3000 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

- Theft on the 3100 block of Spruce Lane.

- Theft on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Assault on the 11300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 3 - Theft report on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Assault on the 2000 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

