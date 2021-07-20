Included in the July 4-10 reports were these incidents:
July 4 - Burglary on the 5100 block of Belwood Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3600 block of Hazelmoor Place.
July 5 - Burglary on the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 17900 block of Covington Road.
July 6 - Burglary on the 5600 block of Mahoney Avenue.
- Car theft on the 3500 block of Elmwood Place.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5000 block of Holiday Circle.
July 7 - Robbery on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
- Assault on the 500 block of Carlson Parkway.
July 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 4700 block of County Road 101.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
July 9 - Car theft on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 2600 block of Cedar Green.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Bike theft on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Bike theft on the 10600 block of Greenbrier Road.
July 10 - Theft on the 14900 block of Williams Lane.
