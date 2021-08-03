Included in the Police July 18 through July 22 reports were these incidents:
July 18 - Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Bike theft on the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.
July 19- Burglary on the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
- Burglary on the 9713 Cedar Lake Road.
July 20 - Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Burglary on the 9600-block of Waterstone Place.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10100 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 11100 block of Oak Knoll Terrace North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.
July 21 - Assault reported near 15900 block and 16200 block of Highway 7.
July 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 11200 block of Fairfield Road.
- Burglary on the 18700 block of Clear View Court.
- Burglary on 5300 block of Spring Lane.
