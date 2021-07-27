Included in the Police July 11 through July 17 reports were these incidents:
July 11 - Burglary on the 2900 block of Oak Leaf Drive.
July 12- Bike theft on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Assault on the 5500 block of Eden Prairie Road.
- Car theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
July 13 - Theft from vehicle on the 220 block of Carlson Parkway.
July 14 - Burglary on the 12100 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft on the 10000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
July 15 - Theft from vehicle on the 12200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 16000 block of Woodland Curve.
July 16- Theft from vehicle on the 10600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 17 - Car theft on the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.
