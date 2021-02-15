Included in the department’s Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 31 - House fire on the 11900 block of Saint Albans Hollow Drive.

- Theft from vehicle on the 1200 block of Ford Road.

Feb. 1 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101 and on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

Feb. 1 - Car theft on the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Feb. 1 - Theft on the 900 block of Fairfield Court.

Feb. 2 - Burglary on the 6100 block of Baker Road and on the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

Feb. 3 - Burglary on the 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car theft on the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.

- Theft on the 13800 block of Oakland Place, the 14800 block of Copperfield Place and the 4900 block of Carleton Road.

Feb. 4 - Theft on the 5900 block of Creek Point.

Feb. 5 - Theft from vehicle on the 5500 block of Opportunity Court.

Feb. 6 - Theft from vehicle on the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

Load comments