Included in the department’s Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 31 - House fire on the 11900 block of Saint Albans Hollow Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1200 block of Ford Road.
Feb. 1 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101 and on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
Feb. 1 - Car theft on the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Feb. 1 - Theft on the 900 block of Fairfield Court.
Feb. 2 - Burglary on the 6100 block of Baker Road and on the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
Feb. 3 - Burglary on the 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Car theft on the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.
- Theft on the 13800 block of Oakland Place, the 14800 block of Copperfield Place and the 4900 block of Carleton Road.
Feb. 4 - Theft on the 5900 block of Creek Point.
Feb. 5 - Theft from vehicle on the 5500 block of Opportunity Court.
Feb. 6 - Theft from vehicle on the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.