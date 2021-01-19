Included in the department’s Jan. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 3 - Burglary on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
-Theft from automobile on the 2200 block of Plymouth Road.
Jan. 4 - Theft on the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road and on the 11000 block of Bren Road East.
- Burglary on the 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from automobile on the 11300 block of K-tel Drive.
Jan. 5 - Theft from automobile on the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road and on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Crescent Ridge Road and on the 2600 block of Sylvan Road South.
- Burglary on the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.
Jan. 6 - Theft on the 13300 block of Southridge Road and on the 14700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Jan. 7 - Theft on the 10300 block of Bren Road West, the 4100 block of Saint Marks Drive and the 5100 block of Porter Avenue.
Jan. 8 - Theft on the 3900 block of Brown Lane and on the 9800 block of Cove Drive.
- Theft from automobile on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard and on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Jan. 9 - Theft on the 10700 block of Bren Road West.
