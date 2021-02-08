Included in the Police Jan. 25 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 25 - Theft from vehicle on the 11700 of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Burglary on the 6100 block of Baker Road.

Jan. 26 - Theft on the 3300 block of Breconwood Circle, the 11100 block of Bren Road Wes, the 2800 block of Danbury Way and the 16700 block of Hillside Terrace.

Jan. 28 - Burglary on the 5800 block of County Road 101 and on the 6100 block of Baker Road.

- Theft on the 15700 block of Wood Knoll Lane.

- Assault on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.

Jan. 29 - Theft from a vehicle on the 4400 block of County Road 101.

Jan. 30- Burglary on the 5200 block of Baker Road.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Rowland Road and on the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.

Load comments