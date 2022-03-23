Included in the department’s reports from March 6-12 were these incidents:

March 7 - Theft on the 11700 block of Karen Lane.

- Theft from auto on the 10300 block Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft from auto on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.

March 8 - Assault on the 16800 block of Saddlewood Trail.

- Car theft on the 16000 block of Ringer Road.

- Theft from auto on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Damage to property on the 18900 block of Manchester Street.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Oak Ridge Road.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East.

March 9 - Theft on the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Theft from auto on the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft from Auto on the 14600 block of Woodruff Road.

March 10 - Accident at the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and Plymouth Road.

- Theft on the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft of the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Accident on the intersection of Plymouth Road and April Lane.

- Damage to property at the 11000 block of Bren Road East.

- Prowler on the 3300 block of Highland Avenue.

- Theft from auto on the 3200 block of Highland Avenue.

March 11 - Theft from auto on the 3200 block of Highland Avenue.

- Theft from auto on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Car theft on the 5100 block of Shady Oak Road.

March 12 - Theft on the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Accident on the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft from auto on the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Theft from auto on the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.

