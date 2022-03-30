Included in the department’s reports from March 13-19 were these incidents:
March 13 - Car theft on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft from auto on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.
- Trespassing on the 14600 block of Lake Street.
March 14 - Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Baker Road.
- Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Baker Road.
- Theft on the 12100 block of 12100 Orchard Avenue
- Unwanted person on the 16000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Threat on the 10200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 15700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 17500 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary on the 5100 block of Mayview Road.
- Car theft on the 5100 block of Beacon Hill Road.
March 15 - Theft from auto on the 5300 block of Birch Road.
- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Car theft on the 4600 block of Linwood Terrace.
- Theft from auto on the 10900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 11300 block of Highway 7.
- Threat on the 14600 block of Lake Street.
March 16 - Theft from auto on the 6000 block of Culligan Way.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Hamilton Road.
- Theft from auto on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft from auto on the 5200 block of Clear Spring Drive.
- Damage to property on the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
March 17
- Theft from auto on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.
- Theft from auto on the 5400 block of Pompano Drive.
- Trespassing on the 1300 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 16800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
March 18 - Theft from auto on the 11300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4700 block of Woodridge Road.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Willston Road.
- Theft from auto on the 16400 block of Hidden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Prowler on the 17900 block of Old Excelsior Road.
March 19 - Animal complaint on the 14900 block of Minnetonka Industrial Road.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.