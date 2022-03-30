Included in the department’s reports from March 13-19 were these incidents:

March 13 - Car theft on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft from auto on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

- Trespassing on the 14600 block of Lake Street.

March 14 - Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Baker Road.

- Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Baker Road.

- Theft on the 12100 block of 12100 Orchard Avenue

- Unwanted person on the 16000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Threat on the 10200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 15700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 17500 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary on the 5100 block of Mayview Road.

- Car theft on the 5100 block of Beacon Hill Road.

March 15 - Theft from auto on the 5300 block of Birch Road.

- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car theft on the 4600 block of Linwood Terrace.

- Theft from auto on the 10900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 11300 block of Highway 7.

- Threat on the 14600 block of Lake Street.

March 16 - Theft from auto on the 6000 block of Culligan Way.

- Theft on the 4800 block of Hamilton Road.

- Theft from auto on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Theft from auto on the 5200 block of Clear Spring Drive.

- Damage to property on the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.

March 17

- Theft from auto on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.

- Theft from auto on the 5400 block of Pompano Drive.

- Theft from auto on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.

- Trespassing on the 1300 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 16800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

March 18 - Theft from auto on the 11300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft on the 4700 block of Woodridge Road.

- Theft on the 4300 block of Willston Road.

- Theft from auto on the 16400 block of Hidden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Prowler on the 17900 block of Old Excelsior Road.

March 19 - Animal complaint on the 14900 block of Minnetonka Industrial Road.

