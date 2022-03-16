Included in the department’s Feb. 27 through March 5 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 27 - Burglary on the block of 2800 Jordan Avenue.

- Theft on the block of 12400 Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 28 - Theft on the block of 12900 Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Car theft on the block of 11100 Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft from auto on the block of 12000 Marion Lane West.

- Burglary on the block of 11000 Bren Road East.

- Theft on the block of 600 Willoughby Way West.

March 1 - Weapons report on Highway 7.

- Theft from automobile on block of 12000 Marion Lane West

- Theft on block of 18700 Stratford Road.

March 2 - Theft on the block of 5600 Green Circle Drive.

- Theft on the block of 12900 Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the block of 330 Carlson Parkway.

- Police pursuit on Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

March 3 - Weapons report on Interstate 494 and Highway 7.

- Stabbing on the block of 5800 County Road 101.

- Theft on the block of 12400 Wayzata Boulevard.

- Robbery on the block of 12400 Wayzata Boulevard.

March 4 - Car theft on the block of 11301 Excelsior Boulevard.

- Car theft on the block of 15300 Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the block of 12400 Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from automobile on the block of 13800 Wayzata Boulevard.

March 5 - Assault on the block of 1500 Archwood Road.

- Theft from auto on the block of 12300 Cedar Point Drive North.

