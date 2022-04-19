Included in the Minnetonka Police reports from April 3-10 were these incidents:

April 3 - Theft from auto on the 12600 block of Marion Lane West.

April 4 - Accident at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.

- Theft from auto on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Damage to property on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.

- Shoplifter on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 5 - Theft from auto on the 600 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Forgery on the 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Damage to property and theft from auto on the 700 block of Carlson Parkway

April 6 - Theft on the 6000 block of Clarion Circle.

- Forgery on the 12000 block of Stoneview Road.

April 7 - Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft from auto on the 9700 block of Health Care Lane.

- Theft on the 11500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

April 8 - Theft on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from auto on the 15400 block of Boulder Creek Drive.

- Theft on the 10100 block of 34th Street West.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 9 - Car theft on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.

- Car theft on the 11400 block of Highway 7.

