Included in the Minnetonka Police reports from April 3-10 were these incidents:
April 3 - Theft from auto on the 12600 block of Marion Lane West.
April 4 - Accident at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101.
- Theft from auto on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.
- Shoplifter on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 5 - Theft from auto on the 600 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Forgery on the 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Damage to property and theft from auto on the 700 block of Carlson Parkway
April 6 - Theft on the 6000 block of Clarion Circle.
- Forgery on the 12000 block of Stoneview Road.
April 7 - Theft on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft from auto on the 9700 block of Health Care Lane.
- Theft on the 11500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
April 8 - Theft on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 15400 block of Boulder Creek Drive.
- Theft on the 10100 block of 34th Street West.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 9 - Car theft on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.
- Car theft on the 11400 block of Highway 7.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.