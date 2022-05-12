Included in the Minnetonka Police April 24-30 reports were these incidents:
April 24 - Damage to property on the 10800 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Assault on the 11300 block of Deer Ridge Lane.
- Accident on the intersection of Interstate 494 and Interstate 394.
April 25 - Animal complaint on the 3400 block of Oak Ridge Road.
- Theft from auto on the 5900 block of Chasewood Parkway.
- Forgery on the 11400 block of Fairfield Road.
April 26 - Recovered vehicle on the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Burglary on the 5900 block of Rowland Road.
- Theft on the 5800 block of Baker Road.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
- Damage to property on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Lindebergh Drive.
April 27 - Theft from auto on the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from auto on the 17800 block of Comstock Road
- Theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Minnehaha Court.
- Forgery on the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Barbara Drive.
April 28- Theft from auto on the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
- Theft from auto on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 4800 block of Shady Lane North.
- Animal complaint on the 2500 block of Westview Terrace.
April 29 - Damage to property on the 5700 block of Sanibell Drive.
- Theft on the 1900 block of Ford Road.
- Theft on the 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 12300 block of Ridgedale Drive.
