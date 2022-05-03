Included in the department’s April 17-23 reports were these incidents:

April 17 - Assault on the 5600 block of Mahoney Avenue.

- Forgery on the corner of the 10100 block of Bren Road East.

- Weapons at the intersection of Hopkins Crossroads and Cedar Lake Road.

April 18 - Theft from auto on the 3700 block of Williston Road.

- Forgery on the 14100 block of Glenridge Road.

- Bleeding call at the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and McGinty Road West

- Theft on the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.

- Narcotics on the 5200 block of Shady Oak Road.

April 19 - Shoplifter on the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Forgery on the 5100 block of Norman Drive.

- Damage to property on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 20 - Forgery on the 11900 block of Ridgemount Avenue West.

- Threat on the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Damage to property on the 13600 block of Summit Lane.

- Threat on the 16800 block of Edgewood Avenue.

April 21 - Assault on the 12600 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Creek View Road. April 22 - Theft on the 12200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from auto on the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Car theft on the 15800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from auto on the 12000 block of Glendale Lane.

April 23- Prowler on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Damage to property on the 10900 block of Bren Road East.

- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Woodhill Road.

- Damage to property on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 13500 block of Ridgedale Road.

- Damage to property on the 10100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 14600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

