Included in the Minnetonka Police reports from April 10 through April 16 were these incidents:
April 10 - Burglary on the 12700 block of Hilloway Road West.
April 11 - Assault on the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.
- Theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Damage to property on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
April 12 - Vandalism on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 14700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 13 - Theft on the 4800 block of Steward Lane.
- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 11800 block of Tapestry Lane.
April 14 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.
April 15- Theft on the 9600 block of Oak Ridge Trail.
- Damage to property on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Threat on the block of 16800 Prospect Place.
April 16 - Theft on the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.
- Theft on the 12500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Animal compliant on the 4200 block of Redding Ridge Drive.
