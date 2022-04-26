Included in the Minnetonka Police reports from April 10 through April 16 were these incidents:

April 10 - Burglary on the 12700 block of Hilloway Road West.

April 11 - Assault on the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.

- Theft on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Damage to property on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

April 12 - Vandalism on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 14700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 13 - Theft on the 4800 block of Steward Lane.

- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 11800 block of Tapestry Lane.

April 14 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.

April 15- Theft on the 9600 block of Oak Ridge Trail.

- Damage to property on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Threat on the block of 16800 Prospect Place.

April 16 - Theft on the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Theft on the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.

- Theft on the 12500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Animal compliant on the 4200 block of Redding Ridge Drive.

Tags

Load comments