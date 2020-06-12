Included in the Minnetonka Police May 31 to June 4 reports were these incidents:
May 31 - Bike theft on the 100 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Unconscious person on the 4600 block of Baker Road.
June 1 - Domestic on the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.
- Theft from automobile on the 5800 block of Baker Road.
- Robbery along the 10400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 2 - Car theft on the 2300 block of Oakland Road.
- Theft on the 300 block of Kenmar Circle.
- Car theft on the 13500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 3 - Theft on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft on the 12300 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft from an automobile on the 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.
June 4 - Vehicle fire near Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road.
- Car theft on the 11800 block of Douglynn Drive.
- Drug overdose on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Missing person on the 3200 block of Fairchild Avenue.
