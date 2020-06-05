Included in the department’s reports for May 24 to 30 were these incidents:

May 24 - Domestic along the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

May 25 - Weapons complaint near the intersection of Interstates 494 and 394.

May 26 - Theft along the 5900 block of Red Cherry Lane.

- Theft near the intersection of Interstates 494 and 394.

May 27 - Burglary along the 3500 block of Larchwood Drive.

- Forgery along the 14500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Theft from auto along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Theft along the 11500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Burglary along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 28 - Theft along the 600 block of Twelve Oaks Center Drive.

- Vandalism along the 5200 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft along the 5800 block of Baker Road.

May 29 - Burglary along the 11300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft along the 6000 block of Clarion Pass.

May 30 - Domestic along the 12100 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft and burglary along the 15600 block of Highway 7.

- Domestic along the 5900 block of Covington Lane.

- Weapons along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Domestic along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

