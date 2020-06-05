Included in the department’s reports for May 24 to 30 were these incidents:
May 24 - Domestic along the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
May 25 - Weapons complaint near the intersection of Interstates 494 and 394.
May 26 - Theft along the 5900 block of Red Cherry Lane.
- Theft near the intersection of Interstates 494 and 394.
May 27 - Burglary along the 3500 block of Larchwood Drive.
- Forgery along the 14500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Domestic along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Theft from auto along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Theft along the 11500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 28 - Theft along the 600 block of Twelve Oaks Center Drive.
- Vandalism along the 5200 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft along the 5800 block of Baker Road.
May 29 - Burglary along the 11300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft along the 6000 block of Clarion Pass.
May 30 - Domestic along the 12100 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft and burglary along the 15600 block of Highway 7.
- Domestic along the 5900 block of Covington Lane.
- Weapons along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Domestic along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.
