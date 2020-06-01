Included in the department’s reports for May 17 to 23 were these incidents:

May 17 - Burglary along the 10200 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Forgery along the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 18 - Theft along the 3500 block of County Road 101.

- Theft along the 3400 block of Groveland Lane.

- Assault along the 18500 block of Creeks Bend Drive.

- Burglary along the 17600 block of Susan Drive.

May 19 - Burglary along the 13100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Threat along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.

- Forgery along the 13400 block of Larkin Circle.

May 20 - Vandalism along the 4500 block of Woodhill Road.

- Threat along the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.

- Forgery along the 800 and 1000 blocks of Twelve Oaks Center Drive.

May 21 - Vandalism near Interstate 494 and Stone Road.

- Theft along the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vandalism along the 11500 block of Oberlin Road.

May 22 - Theft from auto along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 10600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Property damage along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft along the 15400 block of McGinty Road West.

May 23 - Theft along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

