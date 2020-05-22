Included in the department’s reports for May 10 to 16 were these incidents:

May 10 - Narcotics complaint along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Domestic along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

May 11 - Burglary along the 14800 block of Highland Lane.

- Car theft along the 18500 block of Peach Tree Court.

- Theft from auto along the 14600 block of Rocksborough Road.

May 12 - Theft from auto along the 6000 block of Covington Terrace.

- Harassment along the 100 block of Cheshire Lane.

- Forgery along the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of Wedgewood Drive.

- Theft along the 5500 block of Eden Prairie Road.

- Burglary along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

- Car theft along the 5000 block of Woodridge Road.

May 13 - Theft along the 13300 block of Stanton Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 16500 block of Grays Bay Boulevard.

- Theft along the 6100 block of Blue Circle Drive.

- Theft along the 4800 block of Kingsberry Lane.

- Burglary along the 11400 block of Timberline Road.

May 14 - Theft along the 3000 block of Saint Albans Hollow Circle.

May 16 - Car theft along the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Threat along the 18700 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

