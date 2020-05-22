Included in the department’s reports for May 10 to 16 were these incidents:
May 10 - Narcotics complaint along the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Domestic along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
May 11 - Burglary along the 14800 block of Highland Lane.
- Car theft along the 18500 block of Peach Tree Court.
- Theft from auto along the 14600 block of Rocksborough Road.
May 12 - Theft from auto along the 6000 block of Covington Terrace.
- Harassment along the 100 block of Cheshire Lane.
- Forgery along the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from auto along the 4700 block of Wedgewood Drive.
- Theft along the 5500 block of Eden Prairie Road.
- Burglary along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.
- Car theft along the 5000 block of Woodridge Road.
May 13 - Theft along the 13300 block of Stanton Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 16500 block of Grays Bay Boulevard.
- Theft along the 6100 block of Blue Circle Drive.
- Theft along the 4800 block of Kingsberry Lane.
- Burglary along the 11400 block of Timberline Road.
May 14 - Theft along the 3000 block of Saint Albans Hollow Circle.
May 16 - Car theft along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Threat along the 18700 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.