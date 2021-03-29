Included in the department’s March 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
March 14 - House fire on the 4900 block of Winterset Drive.
- Theft from automobile on the 2300 block of Cedarwood Ridge.
March 16 - Theft from automobile on the 6000 block of Culligan Way.
March 17 - Theft from automobile on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
March 18 - Car theft on the 15100 block of Crestview Lane, the 5300 block of Miracle Lane and the 11300 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Theft from automobile on the10600 block of Smetana Road and the 3600 block of Fairlawn Drive.
March 20 - Burglary on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Queens Way.
