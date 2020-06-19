Included in the Minnetonka Police June 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

June 7 - Theft on the 6100 block of Concord Hill Lane.

June 8 - Theft on the 3600 block of Arbor Lane.

June 9 - Missing person on the 13500 block of Stanton Drive.

June 10 - Theft on the 9900 block of Bren Road East.

- Theft on the 16300 block of Ringer Road.

- Drug overdose on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.

- Assault on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.

June 12 - Theft on the 5200 block of Black Friars Lane.

- Theft on the 14500 block of Rocksborough Road.

- Theft on the 15100 block of Highwood Drive.

June 13 - Burglary on the 3600 block of Shady Oak Road.

