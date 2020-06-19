Included in the Minnetonka Police June 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
June 7 - Theft on the 6100 block of Concord Hill Lane.
June 8 - Theft on the 3600 block of Arbor Lane.
June 9 - Missing person on the 13500 block of Stanton Drive.
June 10 - Theft on the 9900 block of Bren Road East.
- Theft on the 16300 block of Ringer Road.
- Drug overdose on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
- Assault on the 10100 block of Bren Road East.
June 12 - Theft on the 5200 block of Black Friars Lane.
- Theft on the 14500 block of Rocksborough Road.
- Theft on the 15100 block of Highwood Drive.
June 13 - Burglary on the 3600 block of Shady Oak Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.