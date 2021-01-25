Included in the Minnetonka Police Jan. 11 through Jan. 16 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 11 - Theft from a vehicle on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 13300 block of Southridge Road.

- Theft on the 12200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 17500 block of Highway 7.

- Theft on the 11200 block of Overlook Drive.

- Theft on the 2200 block of Springwood Road.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Jan. 13 - Theft on the 12500 block of Whitewater Drive.

- Theft on the 6150 block of Baker Road.

Jan. 14 - Theft on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Burglary report on the 4000 block of Thrushwood Lane.

Jan. 15 - Theft on the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 4700 block of County Road 101.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 14800 block of Deveau Place.

Jan. 16 - Theft from a vehicle on the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft on the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

