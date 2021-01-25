Included in the Minnetonka Police Jan. 11 through Jan. 16 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 11 - Theft from a vehicle on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 13300 block of Southridge Road.
- Theft on the 12200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 17500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft on the 11200 block of Overlook Drive.
- Theft on the 2200 block of Springwood Road.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Jan. 13 - Theft on the 12500 block of Whitewater Drive.
- Theft on the 6150 block of Baker Road.
Jan. 14 - Theft on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Theft on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Burglary report on the 4000 block of Thrushwood Lane.
Jan. 15 - Theft on the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 4700 block of County Road 101.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 14800 block of Deveau Place.
Jan. 16 - Theft from a vehicle on the 12200 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft on the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.