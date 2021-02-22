Included in the department’s Feb. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 7 - House fire on the 3600 block of Robin Lane.
Feb. 8 - Theft on the 5400 block of Butternut Circle and on the 3600 block of Larchwood Circle.
Feb. 9 - Theft from automobile on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 10 - Theft on the 11900 block of Hilloway Road West.
Feb. 11 - Theft on the 3800 block of Dartmouth Drive.
Feb. 12 - Theft on the 1500 block of Clare Lane and on the 12700 block of Sherwood Place.
Feb. 13 - Theft from automobile on the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
