Included in the department’s Feb. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 7 - House fire on the 3600 block of Robin Lane.

Feb. 8 - Theft on the 5400 block of Butternut Circle and on the 3600 block of Larchwood Circle.

Feb. 9 - Theft from automobile on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 10 - Theft on the 11900 block of Hilloway Road West.

Feb. 11 - Theft on the 3800 block of Dartmouth Drive.

Feb. 12 - Theft on the 1500 block of Clare Lane and on the 12700 block of Sherwood Place.

Feb. 13 - Theft from automobile on the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

