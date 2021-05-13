Included in the department’s reports for April 25 to May 1 were these incidents:

April 25 - Car theft along the 3300 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 13500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Forgery along the 3400 block of Moorland Road.

April 26 - Forgery along the 16600 block of Bywood Lane.

- Burglary along the 700 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from auto along the 13500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft along the 4100 block of Trail Ridge Lane.

- Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.

April 27 - Forgery along the 14500 block of Tonka Downs Drive.

- Theft along the 13300 block of Stanton Drive.

April 28 - Harassment along the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.

- Theft along the 18500 block of Creeks Bend Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.

April 29 - Burglary along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

April 30 - Theft from auto along the 9700 block of Waterstone Place.

- Threat along the 12500 block of Dominick Circle.

- Property damage along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 11400 block of Fourth Street North.

- Theft along the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

