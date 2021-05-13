Included in the department’s reports for April 25 to May 1 were these incidents:
April 25 - Car theft along the 3300 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 13500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Forgery along the 3400 block of Moorland Road.
April 26 - Forgery along the 16600 block of Bywood Lane.
- Burglary along the 700 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from auto along the 13500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft along the 4100 block of Trail Ridge Lane.
- Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.
April 27 - Forgery along the 14500 block of Tonka Downs Drive.
- Theft along the 13300 block of Stanton Drive.
April 28 - Harassment along the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive.
- Theft along the 18500 block of Creeks Bend Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.
April 29 - Burglary along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
April 30 - Theft from auto along the 9700 block of Waterstone Place.
- Threat along the 12500 block of Dominick Circle.
- Property damage along the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 11400 block of Fourth Street North.
- Theft along the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.