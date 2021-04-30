Included in the department’s reports for April 18 to 25 were these incidents:

April 18 - Vandalism along the 4700 block of Hamilton Road.

- Domestic along the 10900 block of Bren Road East.

- Assault along the 5200 block of Baker Road.

April 19 - Theft along the 5500 block of Highland Road.

- Theft from auto along the 12400 block of Marion Lane West.

- Property damage near Minnetonka Boulevard and County Road 101.

- Theft along the 9700 block of Waterstone Place, the 15700 block of Willowood Drive and the 14500 block of Highway 7.

- Forgery along the 15500 block of Ranchview Court.

April 20 - Forgery along the 5900 block of Chasewood Parkway and the 16400 block of Temple Drive South.

April 21 - Theft along the 9700 block of Saint Johns Road and the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

- Property damage along the 5200 block of Beachside Drive.

- Forgery along the 5900 block of Abbott Court.

April 22 - Theft from auto along the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Burglary along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

April 23 - Theft from auto along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

April 24 - Burglary along the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.

- Theft from auto along the 11300 block of Highway 7 and the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.

