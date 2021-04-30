Included in the department’s reports for April 18 to 25 were these incidents:
April 18 - Vandalism along the 4700 block of Hamilton Road.
- Domestic along the 10900 block of Bren Road East.
- Assault along the 5200 block of Baker Road.
April 19 - Theft along the 5500 block of Highland Road.
- Theft from auto along the 12400 block of Marion Lane West.
- Property damage near Minnetonka Boulevard and County Road 101.
- Theft along the 9700 block of Waterstone Place, the 15700 block of Willowood Drive and the 14500 block of Highway 7.
- Forgery along the 15500 block of Ranchview Court.
April 20 - Forgery along the 5900 block of Chasewood Parkway and the 16400 block of Temple Drive South.
April 21 - Theft along the 9700 block of Saint Johns Road and the 19000 block of Stratford Road.
- Property damage along the 5200 block of Beachside Drive.
- Forgery along the 5900 block of Abbott Court.
April 22 - Theft from auto along the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
April 23 - Theft from auto along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
April 24 - Burglary along the 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
- Theft from auto along the 11300 block of Highway 7 and the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.