Included in the Minnetonka Police Feb. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 23 - Theft from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.

- Car theft on Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Mills Road.

- Recovered vehicle on near Mahoney Avenue and Covington Road.

- Theft on the 5800 block of Red Cherry Lane.

Feb. 24 - Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assault reported on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Feb. 25 - Assault reported on the 17300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft on the 400 block of Parkers Lake Road.

Feb. 26 - Theft from a vehicle on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Assault reported on the 17300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Drug overdose on the 3400 block of Oakton Drive.

Feb. 27 - Theft on the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

Feb. 28 - Theft on the 16400 block of Temple Drive South.

-Car theft on the 13400 Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assault on the 57100 block of Baker Road.

Feb. 29 - Theft on 11600 block of Meadow Lane West.

