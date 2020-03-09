Included in the Minnetonka Police Feb. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 23 - Theft from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.
- Car theft on Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Recovered vehicle on near Mahoney Avenue and Covington Road.
- Theft on the 5800 block of Red Cherry Lane.
Feb. 24 - Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assault reported on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Feb. 25 - Assault reported on the 17300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft on the 400 block of Parkers Lake Road.
Feb. 26 - Theft from a vehicle on the 10600 block of Smetana Road.
- Assault reported on the 17300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Drug overdose on the 3400 block of Oakton Drive.
Feb. 27 - Theft on the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.
Feb. 28 - Theft on the 16400 block of Temple Drive South.
-Car theft on the 13400 Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assault on the 57100 block of Baker Road.
Feb. 29 - Theft on 11600 block of Meadow Lane West.
