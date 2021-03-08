Included in the department’s Feb. 22 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 22 - Theft on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9700 Waterstone Place and on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
Feb. 23 - Assault on the 17900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 24 - Theft on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
Feb. 25 - Burglary on the 170 block of Willoughby Way East.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Robinwood Terrace.
