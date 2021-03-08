Included in the department’s Feb. 22 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 22 - Theft on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

- Theft from vehicle on the 9700 Waterstone Place and on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

Feb. 23 - Assault on the 17900 block of Highway 7.

Feb. 24 - Theft on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

Feb. 25 - Burglary on the 170 block of Willoughby Way East.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Robinwood Terrace.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments