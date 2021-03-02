Included in the department’s Feb. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 9900 block of Runnymeade Lane.
Feb. 15 - Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.
Feb. 16- Theft on the 13100 block of April Lane and on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5200 block of Woodhill Road.
Feb. 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 500 block of Carlson Parkway and on the 10700 block of Smetana Road.
- Theft on the 4700 block of County Road 101 and on the 12300 block of Whitewater Drive.
Feb. 18 - Car theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East.
Feb. 19 - Car theft on the 4200 block of Oak Drive Lane.
- Theft on the 12800 block of Woodbridge Trail and on the 14000 block of Windsor Road.
Feb. 20 - Car theft on the 2900 block of Creek Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 11400 block of Fairfield Road.
