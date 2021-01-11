Included in the Police Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 27 - Theft on the 11500 block of K-tel Drive and on the 3300 block of Frear Drive.

- Theft from automobile on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Dec. 28 - Theft on the 9900 block of Bren Road East and on the 10000 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Assault on the 17700 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

Dec. 29 - Theft on the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

Dec. 30 - Theft from automobile at Ridgedale Drive and YMCA Lane and on the 5800 block of Baker Road.

- Burglary on the 6000 block of Rowland Road and on the 3100 block of Birch Place.

Dec. 31 - Theft on the 13300 block of North Street.

- Theft from automobile on the 12900 block of Whitewater Drive and on the 17700 block of Hutchins Drive.

Jan. 1 - Theft from automobile on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road and on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

Jan. 2 - Theft on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

