Included in the Police Dec. 20 to. 26 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 20 - Burglary on the 6000 block of Shady Oak Road.

Dec. 21 - Theft from auto on the 12300 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft on the 3700 block of Hilltop Road.

- Theft on the 4700 block of County Road 101.

Dec. 22 - Burglary on the 15100 block of Minnetonka Industrial Road.

- Theft from auto on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 23 - Theft on the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.

Dec. 24 - Theft on the 5800 block of Bell Circle.

Dec. 25 - Damage to property on the 9900 block of Ann Lane.

Dec. 26 - Drug overdose on the 12300 block of Lake Street Extension.

