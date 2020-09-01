Included in the Police Aug. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 16 - Damage to property on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

Aug. 17 - Damage to property on the 14900 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from automobile on the 10000 and 10200 blocks of Greenbrier Road and the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Aug. 18 - Prowler on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft report on the 2200 block of Sherwood Court.

- Theft from automobile on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue and the 12300 Marion Lane West.

- Apartment fire on the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.

- Damage to property on the 17200 block of Grays Bay Boulevard.

Aug. 19 - Theft from automobile on the 10200 block of Greenbrier Road.

Aug. 20 - Burglary on the 4800 block of Dominick Drive.

- Theft reported on the 5200 block of Beachside Drive.

- Theft from automobile on the 4300 block of Briarwood Drive.

Aug. 21 - Theft from automobile on the 11200 block of Oakvale Road South and the 10100 block of Greenbrier Road.

Aug. 22 - Theft on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

