The Minnetonka crime prevention team shared several tips on the Minnetonka Police Department website for those living in apartments or condominiums on April 27.
“There are criminals who prey upon apartment complexes and condominium units,” the website said. “They know that many females and senior citizens live in these complexes. Most people arrested for crimes against property are males between 18 and 21 years old. They frequently live nearby their target areas and are familiar with the neighborhood. They work the area on foot most frequently, they may have lived in the complex or have a friend who lives in the complex.”
The crime prevention team shared ways residents can protect themselves as well:
• Keep your doors locked at all times.
• Keep your car keys and apartment/condo keys separate when giving car keys to valet parking or a service attendant.
• Don’t allow strangers into a secure building at any time.
• When driving into an underground parking unit, stop at the entrance to make sure the door closes before proceeding to park your car. Call 911 or security if someone tries to sneak in.
• Get to know your neighbors and the management well.
• Report any lighting that is not working in the hallways, stairwells and garage/parking areas.
• If trees or shrubs near doors or walkways block your vision of the area, ask the management to prune them for clear vision.
• When getting on an elevator always, stand by the floor buttons to exit immediately if necessary.
• Never get on an elevator if you feel uncomfortable or have a strange feeling about someone already on the elevator.
