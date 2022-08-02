At the July 18 Minnetonka City Council meeting, Mayor Brad Wiersum acknowledged the retirement of Police Captain Shelley Petersen of the Minnetonka Police Department.
According to the report read by the mayor, Peterson has served with the Minnetonka Police Department since March of 1992.
“At that time, there were only a handful of women who were sworn officers in the department,” Wiersum read.
Petersen accomplished much over her career, as reported by Wiersum. Throughout her career, Petersen has worked as a patrol officer, a field training officer, and a supervisor of the crisis negotiation team. Additionally, Peterson won the Glen Lake Optimus Officer of the Year award in 2005, served as a sergeant on the force while getting her master’s in police leadership in 2011, and became a captain in 2014.
In 2017, Petersen was selected to work in the 58 Presidential Inauguration with a team of Minnesota officers in Washington D.C. She also participated in event security during the 2018 NFL Superbowl.
“I just want to thank you so much for your work for the city,” Wiersum said. “You’ve been a great person to get to know and work with. I’ve really enjoyed it. On behalf of all our residents, I thank you.”
“It’s been my pleasure serving this city for the past 30 years,” Petersen said. “The fact we have employees who choose to work here their entire careers, speaks to the culture and professionalism within our organization.”
Petersen also asked the council to continue to support the Minnetonka Police Department, Chief Scott Boerboom, and the officers who work to keep the community safe.
The city presented Petersen with a plaque at the city council meeting, made from the wood from an American Elm tree on the city hall campus. The council members, mayor, and attendees at the city council meeting also gave a round of applause to acknowledge Petersen’s work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.