Over the past 30 years, professional photographer John Piepkorn of Minnetonka has traveled through North Dakota, capturing not only the history of some of the abandoned places but also the beauty that lies within one of the least visited states.
“I think North Dakota is really under-appreciated in its scenic beauty,” Piepkorn said. “The skies are wide open, and the areas with few trees make for wonderful uncluttered photographs.”
Scrolling through his Instagram, Piepkorn’s subjects include vintage vehicles left behind in ghost towns and corn cribs covered in vines as blue skies and a wide-open countryside create a beautiful backdrop.
His photos have since caught the attention of the publishers of America Through Time, a book series that showcases the history and heritage of communities around the country.
In other photos, Piepkorn takes viewers inside abandoned schoolhouses where students once learned and houses where families once called “home.”
Now, those relics have been given new life in “Abandoned North Dakota: Glimpses of the Past.”
The Sun Sailor connected with Piepkorn to learn more about his inspiration for his photos in this newly released compilation.
What inspired to start taking pictures on your travels from Minnetonka to your wife’s home?
“My wife Ann, grew up in Fairview, Montana, which is literally on the Montana/North Dakota border. In the many trips we have taken to visit her hometown, I became interested in the numerous abandoned places we would drive by on the way. Abandoned places are intriguing to me because I want to know why people walked away from a home, a church, a school and never came back.”
What were you most surprised to come across that you photographed and why?
“It’s always interesting to see what people leave behind walking out of a place for the last time. Maybe they didn’t know it would be the last time, and some places I have photographed looked like someone had just closed the door behind them one day and never returned.
I have come across voting information written in chalk on the chalkboard of a schoolhouse that hasn’t been used in 60 years, canceled checks made out to the local tavern sitting on the desk of an abandoned home, and a song board written in old Norse language in an abandoned church founded by Scandinavian settlers.”
What do you hope readers take away from your book and photographs?
“I hope that the photos I take evoke something in the viewer. Some people think the images are kind of sad, a picture of lost opportunities and failure. I try to capture an interesting moment in time that may be looked at as ‘finding the beauty’ in a scene that others may not find beautiful.”
The book “Abandoned North Dakota: Glimpses of the Past” can be found in paperback through major booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble. More of Piepkorn’s photos can be found on Instagram at J_piepkorn65.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.