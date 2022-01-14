The Minnetonka City Council passed an emergency mask mandate with a 5-2 vote effective midnight Monday.
The vote was made during a special meeting Jan. 14 in which the council heard from 22 callers and received nearly 600 emails regarding the issue.
Councilmembers Kimberly Wilburn, Deb Calvert, Brian Kirk and Rebecca Schack voted in favor of the emergency mask mandate, while Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi and Mayor Brad Wiersum voted against it.
The ordinance does exempt religious institutions and schools.
The age requirement also was raised from 2 year olds to 5 year olds.
The effective date will be midnight Monday with the ordinance effective for 61 days.
Anyone in violation of the ordinance will be subject to trespassing if they refuse to mask or leave the establishment. Any business not enforcing the mandate may be subject to administrative actions or penalties for any licenses they possess.
The acting city manager is authorized suspended enforcement of this ordinance at any time that the level of community transmission of COVID-19 within Hennepin County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is at a level of substantial or lower.
The mandate follows a 30-day mandate by Hopkins City Council as well as Golden Valley. Cities including Edina and Bloomington voted against a mandate, but strongly encourages residents to wear masks with high transmission rates of the new Omnicron variant.
Full story next week.
