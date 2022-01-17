The Minnetonka City Council passed an emergency mask mandate that goes into effect Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The vote was made during a special meeting Jan. 14, a continuation from a discussion that began during the Jan. 10 regular meeting in which the council also decided to conduct meetings virtually given the rising cases with the omicron variant.
“As of today, the city has more employees out due to COVID-positive test or exposure than we have had it any time during the pandemic in the last two years,” reported Corrine Heine, the city’s attorney during the Jan. 10 meeting. She also noted that the county has reported its highest rate of infection since November 2020.
Mayor Brad Wiersum said that while he was supportive of people willingly wearing masks, he would not declare a state of emergency to mandate them citywide due to the lack of enforcement.
“From a public policy perspective, for me to implement an ordinance or a rule that I know will not be enforced ... that’s bad public policy,” he said during the Jan. 10 regular meeting.
Wiersum continued his stance against a citywide mask mandate during the meeting Jan. 14, but voted “yes” during roll call, which he later stated was an error on his part and apologized for it.
“After each Councilmember spoke, I was disappointed to realize that the mask mandate would pass with a 5-2 vote,” Wiersum told the Sun Sailor in an email over the weekend. “With that realization, my focus pivoted to minimizing the impact of what would be passed.”
This included the omitting of both schools and houses of worship from the ordinance, as well as children 5 and under, at the request of residents, who spoke during the meeting.
“I was thinking about the changes and not the ordinance itself, and I mistakenly voted yes,” Wiersum wrote. “By the time I realized my error, it was too late. I am very sorry that my vote did not reflect my true intent, and that my vote was not consistent with either my statements in the meeting or my belief of what is best for Minnetonka.”
Voting in favor of the mandate were Councilmembers Deb Calvert, Brian Kirk, Kissy Coakley, Rebecca Schack and newly elected Kimberly Wilburn. Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi voted against it.
During the virtual meeting, the council heard from 22 callers, the vast majority of whom opposed a citywide mandate. The issue also garnered nearly 600 emails.
Some of the callers in opposition questioned the protection of masks, particularly cloth masks, which the CDC has acknowledged do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators, including KN95 or N95 masks.
Others strongly opposed a mandate that would limit their personal choice, informed consent to make one’s own health decisions, and infringe on personal liberties.
One caller, who shared she was in her early 80s and also triple-vaccinated, urged the council to impose a citywide mask mandate to offer more protection against COVID-19 in public.
A local pastor asked the council to exempt religious institutions and urged them not to discriminate against those who are unvaccinated.
As of Jan. 12, 77% of the population in Hennepin County age 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Minnesota’s COVID-19 Response data.
A speech pathologist urged the council to vote against masks, as they are a “huge disadvantage” to development in children as they learn speech by looking at lips and expressions.
After reaching out to residents and businesses in Ward 2, Councilmember Schack said the majority were in favor of masks, as well three businesses she contacted in the WestRidge area.
“They want to keep their employees safe and keep the stores open,” Schack said. “They don’t want their employees to get sick and have to close for a week. They think that the city mandate reinforces and gives them enhanced authority and gives their employees enhanced authority for asking customers to wear masks.”
Schack also shared how “disappointed” she was by the emails and messages she received that indicate that “people are worried about the impact on businesses, but then go on to say, despite that concern, they’re going to refuse to support the businesses in Minnetonka, who are not the ones that are making the mandate.”
Instead, she encouraged everybody to wear a mask and continue to support the businesses “and express your outrage about this vote at the ballot box in two years when those of us, who are potentially up for election then run for city council. Don’t take it out on our small businesses.”
Councilmember Wilburn supported the mandate.
She noted that while the omicron variant is less severe, it is more infectious, therefore, she was concerned with overloading the healthcare system.
Councilmember Schaeppi said he was in opposition to this decision being made by the council because it should be up to the governor, who is advised by health experts. He also noted that the majority of Minnetonka did not support a mandate.
“I’m frustrated we’re here, and I respect my council’s feedback, but what we’re doing here tonight is not the will of Minnetonka,” Schaeppi said. “It’s some small minority that has a loud voice that it’s now turned into the majority.”
Mayor Wiersum said he was in support of people wearing masks, his concern was over a mandate that would not be enforced, and putting extra strain on the police department if there are calls.
The ordinance will be effective for 61 days. The acting city manager is authorized to suspend enforcement of this ordinance at any time that the level of community transmission of COVID-19 within Hennepin County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is at a level of “substantial” or lower.
Businesses covered by the ordinance are required to post signage at all public entrances to the business, notifying the public that face coverings are required pursuant to Minnetonka ordinance. The city has provided signs for businesses to use at minnetonkamn.gov.
Anyone in violation of the ordinance will be subject to trespassing if they refuse to mask or leave the establishment. Any business not enforcing the mandate may be subject to administrative actions or penalties for any licenses they possess.
The mandate follows a 30-day mandate by Hopkins City Council as well as Golden Valley. Cities including Edina and Bloomington voted against a mandate, but strongly encourages residents to wear masks with high transmission rates of the new omicron variant.
More information on the mandate here.
