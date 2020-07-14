The Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously July 13 to require face coverings be worn indoors effective Thursday, July 23 in places of public accommodation. People are also encouraged to wear masks outdoors when social distancing (at least 6 feet of separation) isn’t possible.
Mayor Brad Wiersum supported the mandate, saying masks were vital for public health and hopes this sparks broader support across the Twin Cities and at the state legislature.
The emergency ordinance states that anyone 6 years or older must wear a face covering in indoor areas accessible to the public within the city of Minnetonka.
Those public spaces include businesses, restaurants, entertainment or recreation facilities, or institutions of any kind, whether licensed or not, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold or otherwise made available to the public. This includes common spaces in multi-family residential and multi-tenant office buildings.
Several cities in Minnesota have already adopted regulations requiring face coverings in public, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina, Mankato, Rochester, and Winona. Excelsior also passed a resolution at its July 13 meeting.
The ordinance states that the primary benefit of most face coverings is that it reduces the spread of infection by the wearer to others. Because people infected with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic, without any reason to know that they have the disease, a face-covering requirement protects the health of others, including business employees who provide essential services to the public as well as business customers.
The ordinance outlines 10 exemptions including individuals unable to wear a mask due to medical, disability or developmental reasons as well as individuals actively eating or drinking.
Facilities that are exempt are those operated by the county, state or federal government or a political subdivision of the state of Minnesota, as well as churches, and public and private schools.
City Attorney Corrine Heine said this does not mean universal face masks, “but it’s an improvement.”
Due to health privacy laws, Heine also noted that businesses must take customers at their word when stating they are not medically able to wear a mask.
Councilmember Kissy Coakley expressed concerns with mask accessibility for all residents and suggested there be a community drive to provide masks.
Within the ordinance, businesses and organizations are encouraged to provide masks for customers at no, or nominal cost.
During the meeting, residents spoke for and against the city taking action on mandating masks.
While some pointed toward the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, others expressed concern that this was government overreach.
Councilmember Deb Calvert said some of the comments she received had to do with constitutional rights.
After speaking with a constitutional lawyer, Calvert said this was not in violation.
“And I want to reassure residents and business owners that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that, first of all, it would save lives. Second of all, that it would help get our economy back on track faster,” Calvert said. “I am hoping that these measures help keep our businesses open by keeping people safe and alive and feeling safe, so that they’ll patronize our businesses.”
According to the ordinance, any individual who fails to comply with this ordinance must be asked to leave by an authorized representative of the business or organization. If the individual continues to refuse to leave, law enforcement may enforce trespassing laws or any other law the individual may violate.
Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said he was reluctant to have the police involved with enforcement, other than for those customers who are refusing to leave or become belligerent to staff, which would then be considered trespassing or disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Any business violating this ordinance shall be subject to administrative action for any licenses they possess with the city.
The ordinance will expire 61 days after its effective date, upon the expiration of the local emergency to which it relates; or upon the issuance of an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz that mandates the wearing of face coverings for any geographic area that includes Hennepin County.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.