City officials and first responders praised Minnetonka’s newly constructed public safety facility during a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Sept. 1.
The event came 548 days after breaking ground in March 2020. The public safety facility includes a new fire station on the city campus, and a remodeled police station using the existing police and fire facility.
During the ceremony, Minnetonka City Manager Geralyn Barone said she was proud and excited to be a part of the project and its dedication, capping off her 27 years with the city as she looks toward retiring Sept. 10.
“We do not see or experience every call you help or you receive. But please know your work does not go unnoticed here at city hall or across our community,” Barone told the first responders. “I am professionally and personally grateful to all of you. It is my hope that this new facility will express our deepest appreciation for your sacrifice and service. We know these new buildings will make you even better first responders.”
Mayor Brad Wiersum said the $30 million investment is a reflection of the city’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all who live, work and visit Minnetonka.
“This new state-of-the-art police and fire facility is an investment in our residents in our community and in our public safety personnel,” he said.
He also thanked local legislatures for helping save taxpayers money through a sales tax exemption on construction costs.
Wiersum also thanked all first responders for their dedicated service.
“It is also a reflection of the support this city has for those who serve - who put their lives on the line to protect us, protect our businesses and institutions and our property,” he said.
Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said the new police facility will accommodate the changing workforce.
In 1989, there were 44 officers for a population of 43,000. Today, there are 58 officers for a population of 54,000.
The new police facility now offers adequate locker space reflecting a more diverse workforce, protection of vehicles under climate-controlled conditions, as well as shared space for training, Boerboom noted.
Reflecting on the pandemic, he talked about how important it is to be in the same building and working alongside his partners in the city and fire – something he didn’t necessarily think about going into the project, he said.
“But today, it’s even more emphasized in the work that I do. So I want to thank all of you that were involved in this process. Our building is phenomenal,” he said.
Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance reflected on the need for the space to accommodate a larger, more diverse workforce.
“When it was built, we were only going on 300 calls a year. We had 40 firefighters and we were a volunteer fire department. Nobody stayed here 24 hours a day,” Vance said. “Now, we’re staffing 24 hours a day. We’re moving to more career positions as time goes on and certainly the needs in the community have changed since 1974 as well.
“We have a lot of female firefighters and it was important to us that we have a gender-neutral facility,” he said, noting the locker rooms, restrooms and individual dorm rooms are now fair and equitable.
Vance also shared that it was important to design this new facility with a separate decontamination area, along with a separate laundry facility for turnout gear to protect personnel from cancer-causing materials brought back to the station.
“The health and safety features, coupled with a welcoming environment for visitors and those who will work here, will allow us to function professionally, effectively and safely for years to come,” he said.
Open house with fireworks Oct. 5
The Minnetonka Fire and City Open House will be 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. It will include the traditional fire and public safety exhibits along with an opportunity to tour the new facility. The evening will end with a fireworks show after dusk.
