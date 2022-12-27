1

A map showing the location of the Minnetonka Mills affordable housing project development. 

The Habitat for Humanity project will be the first of its kind in over 20 years

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is in the process of partnering with Mills Church in Minnetonka to create a total of 13 affordable housing units on the church’s property. In an effort to communicate with community members and share more information about the project, Habitat for Humanity and Mills Church held an open house on Dec. 6 at the Minnetonka Community Center.

