The Habitat for Humanity project will be the first of its kind in over 20 years
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is in the process of partnering with Mills Church in Minnetonka to create a total of 13 affordable housing units on the church’s property. In an effort to communicate with community members and share more information about the project, Habitat for Humanity and Mills Church held an open house on Dec. 6 at the Minnetonka Community Center.
According to a press release, this housing opportunity will be built on “2+ acres of underutilized, church-owned property”, and will be the first “newly built single-family affordable home in more than 20 years” in Minnetonka.
“The last affordable home was built by Twin Cities Habitat in 2000; another Habitat home is currently under construction,” the release stated.
For the Mills Church project, construction has already begun on a first home, while up to 12 additional duplexes and townhomes are being planned.
For Land Development Director Chad Dipman and President and CEO Chris Coleman of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, the open house event was a valuable way to share the project’s progress with the community.
“There were a lot of folks out; a lot of folks that were supportive of the project, and a lot of folks that just had some questions,” Coleman said. “It was just a good chance for people to really understand more about the project.”
“There were well in excess of 100 people there, maybe even 200” Dipman agreed. “This open house, which was suggested by city staff that we do it this way, provided a more conversational, informal, less heated opportunity to just engage with people and talk.”
In response to community concerns, both explained, much like they did at the open house, how little detriment would actually come to the Minnetonka community from this housing development.
“We refer to the Institute of Traffic Engineers,” Dipman said. “They have a guidebook on estimating traffic generation by various uses, and they say for residential uses, individual units generate seven trips a day. So with 12 additional units, that would be 84 trips coming out of the site.”
Dipman continued to explain that for local city streets, like Inverness Road, which is the road this development will exist off of, to maintain their small road status they are “graded on there being less than 3,000 trips a day”. Dipman said, based on these numbers, this housing development would generate an 8% increase in traffic, not exceeding the 3,000 trip amount.
“That’s worst-case scenario,” Coleman added. “To me, the argument around traffic is the easy one to make, but the actual impacts of it are [minimal]. This is not going to all of a sudden shut down this neighborhood.
“The fact of the matter is this is not a very dense project, relative to the size of the lot. There are folks that don’t want anything to happen [with the project], but that shouldn’t be an option if we’re really addressing the critical need for housing, not only in Minnetonka, but across the state.”
Dipman explained other concerns he’s commonly heard, including density and historical preservation.
“[The project is in] a predominantly single-family neighborhood, but obviously we’re building on a block that has institutional uses,” he said. “In addition to just the number of units question, in this location in particular people feel that’s even more inconsistent with the historic nature of the Mills area, and their concern is that, even a twin home, is a divergence from that historic nature and a detriment.”
Despite this concern, both Dipman and Coleman explained that there are actually many positive impacts that affordable housing has on communities that can in fact outweigh potential detriments.
“Your employees that are working in your community can actually live in your community,” Coleman explained. “Housing prices are going through the roof, and incomes haven’t risen accordingly.”
“The median home sale price in Minnetonka was $517,000 [this year],” Dipman added. “That’s way higher than median income. So there’s a lot of people who are working in Minnetonka who are not making even median income, and can’t afford that house. And the median home price for new construction houses in Minnetonka was $850,000, so new construction is out of reach for most people currently living or working in Minnetonka.”
Both explained that the benefits of affordable housing reach beyond just those who will be buying a house at a reasonable price. The Minnetonka Mills affordable housing project will in fact provide an ease in the tax base as well.
Dipman explained, “Right now, [the property] is in institutional religious use, so it’s not taxed, there’s no taxes being paid on the property right now.”
“These are [going to be] tax paying [homes], so they will be sharing in the costs of city services,” Coleman said.
“We work with hard-working families that are working two or three or four jobs, just trying to find a safe, stable, affordable place to raise their children,” he added. “The reality is, our schools do better when people have stable, safe, affordable housing, our healthcare system does better when people have stable, safe, affordable housing, in almost any measure our communities do better.”
More information about the Habitat for Humanity project at Mills Church can be found at www.minnetonkamn.gov.
