Minnetonka Middle School East raised around $30,000 to build a well in the Roche Delmas community in Haiti, well over the goal of $18,000. 
A feline friend stays dry from the rain at one of the marketplace booths in which students could pet the cat.
A dunk tank gives students a chance to dunk their favorite MME staff members and teachers.
Students sponsored to walk or run at the fundraiser get stamps for each lap completed.
Students create all kinds of creative marketplace booths, including this golf contest table.
Teacher Rebeccah MacDougle and Haiti Outreach Executive Director Dale Snyder help the event run smoothly. 
A group of MME students pose by their sold-out Jimmy John’s marketplace table.
A mural displayed in Minnetonka Middle School East was painted by Minnetonka High School students who previously fundraised in the Water Walk. The mural shows people walking with water jugs, kids fundraising, and people in Haiti benefiting from the clean water.

The annual event is largely put on by sixth grade students

Minnetonka Middle School East students walked, jogged, and ran their way to making global change during the school day on May 12. Beginning at 11 a.m., sixth-grade students hosted the school’s annual Water Walk for Haiti fundraiser, with help from their teachers and fellow seventh and eighth-grade peers.

