The annual event is largely put on by sixth grade students
Minnetonka Middle School East students walked, jogged, and ran their way to making global change during the school day on May 12. Beginning at 11 a.m., sixth-grade students hosted the school’s annual Water Walk for Haiti fundraiser, with help from their teachers and fellow seventh and eighth-grade peers.
This year marked the 11th annual MME Water Walk for Haiti. Students set a 2023 goal to raise at least $18,000 to build a well in the Roche Delmas community in Haiti, a goal they “well” surpassed.
Rebeccah MacDougal, one of the sixth-grade social studies teachers helping put on the event, shared the story of the Water Walk’s inception at the middle school. She explained that more than 11 years ago, a former MME teacher, Mary Fenwick, took an organized trip to Haiti with a group of others in an effort to learn about the country and establish a connection between MME and a school there. She realized how dire some people’s situations were.
“[Fenwick] went on one of these trips in hopes of maybe getting to know a school and maybe starting the relationship with a school partnership, just school to school so we can expand beyond just our small world here, to get to know more global connections,” MacDougal said. “She was asking somebody [from Haiti] what they like to eat for a snack, and the person didn’t understand. Then she tried a different way of asking and he said, ‘Oh, we eat most days’. Then, [Fenwick] changed her thought. Instead of doing something like a pen pal relationship, she said, ‘This isn’t right. We need to get basic needs [to these people]. What is the biggest issue here?’”
MacDougal shared that the answer to that question quickly became clear: clean water.
“They need to get clean water because people are getting sick,” MacDougal said. “They have to walk long distances, and it’s usually moms and kids that are doing that work. And so we,
“Of course, [as teachers] do not want kids to be walking for hours and hours. We don’t want moms to either. And so Haiti Outreach and MME have partnered together for over 11 years.”
MacDougal explained that this partnership relies heavily on students, with sixth graders doing most of the work themselves, with a bit of supervision and education from teachers and the nonprofit Haiti Outreach.
“We do a fundraiser after we’ve done a lot of education about the water crisis,” MacDougal explained. “We talk throughout the school year about all of our connections to water and how we need it throughout history. And then we talk about how some people have better access and some people do not, you know, it’s a social issue. There are so many different issues that play into this.
“Some people were looking at it as an education crisis because instead of going to school, [kids] are walking to collect water and bring it back. It’s a health concern. And so we start to break it apart. The kids select different things that they could look at.”
Three sixth graders, Elle Amoo-Gottfried, Lyla Harris, and Yusra Wako, shared that the research project they worked on focused on analyzing women’s and children’s roles in collecting water in Haiti.
Not only did they complete a research project, but each of the sixth-grade students at MME also helped raise funds for the well in several different ways, either by getting sponsored to walk or run laps around the school’s trail, by setting up a marketplace booth and selling items, or by supporting their classmates.
“It was a lot of work,” Amoo-Gottfried said. “Especially [working] with my friends, like ‘What should we do? How are we going to get all the supplies?’”
MacDougal explained that this activity also gives the sixth graders some real-world experience by running their own small businesses, as well as practicing reaching out to friends, family, and neighbors to share what they learned.
“My grandpa donates to a lot of different things and I asked him if he’d be willing to donate and he was like, ‘Okay, what is it about?’ And I explained it all to him, and he was like, okay, that’s really cool,” Harris said. “I [also] went around to some of my neighbors and asked, ‘Is there any way you could donate money?’ and explained it to them, and then kind of collected it all.”
For some students, the connection to this event was a personal one, as Amoo-Gottfried shared her dad’s own experience carrying water.
“He was an immigrant from Ghana, Africa. He went to school, because he wasn’t like the poorest in his town, but he still had to collect water in the mornings with his brothers,” she explained, agreeing that her dad is proud of her work with this fundraiser.
Albeit hard work, all three students understood the importance of what they accomplished in school.
“I think what we’re doing is really impactful,” said Harris, whose sibling had previously participated in the Water Walk. “Like how just two kids who put something together [can] make such a big impact on so many people.”
The marketplace aspect of the fundraiser, in which sixth graders sell snacks, drinks, or host activities for their classmates, came as a benefit of the seventh and eighth graders, who got to enjoy the market, having done their share of the work in their own sixth-grade year.
“All we provided was a table,” said MacDougal. “There are 70 tables and each one is amazing.”
In fact, among these tables were many creative ideas from students, from a sold-out Jimmy Johns table, to snow cone and cotton candy machines, to games including plinko, golf, and “pie” facing.
MacDougal added that many students come back after middle school, telling her what an impact this event made for them, saying “I’ve had kids throughout every year come back and say, ‘When is it? What’s the date? I’ve been saving.’ You know, some kids will come with their piggy bank and just say ‘I’m making a donation because I believe in this.’”
While many other students and community members have a hand in supporting this mission, MacDougal clarified that “the idea of this [is] the fact that middle schoolers can make a huge difference.”
“[It’s] really important because, we know that elementary is super cute and darling, high school breaks records for this and that, and we don’t want to get lost because our sixth graders are incredible,” she said. “They give so much energy. They raise a little bit more each year.”
In addition to the students and MacDougal, MME social studies teachers Daniel Leland, Scott Storlie, Jiawei Shen, and Joel Newman helped organize this year’s event, which MacDougal described as “every year it’s like having a wedding.”
Dale Snyder, Executive Director of the Haiti Outreach nonprofit in Golden Valley, also had a hand in the education and execution parts of the Water Walk. The organization, which began in Minnetonka, then moved to Hopkins before settling in Golden Valley, was created in 2010 after the major earthquake that took place in Haiti that year.
“We started right after that, because I recall the teacher that went down first, she would communicate back to the students how it was and what she was experiencing it. And they came up with some ideas of how [to help],” he shared. “It wasn’t even just the teacher saying now what do you want to do? They came up with it. And so just like today even, they come up with their booths.
“It’s a great partnership. They were all seated this morning [for an educational presentation by Haiti Outreach] and listening to me and they were quiet as mice. It’s really amazing to see so many of them just listening, and then they asked very good questions.”
By the end of the event, MME raised $29,450 for Haiti Outreach. “But we aren’t done yet,” said MacDougle. “Before the MME Water Walk for Haiti, we had raised $9,600. At the Water Walk we raised: $19,850. We are now bringing in donations from sponsors for the walkers and runners. We will present the final check to Haiti Outreach on Friday, June 2 at lunch. A well costs $18,000 so we have raised enough for one already. We are beyond proud of our students.”
MacDougal concluded that the ability to hold this event, raise money, and make change is the driving force behind the entire event.
“That’s something that I don’t ever want to do, is just, because history is filled with highs and lows, if I’m going to dump sadness on you. … That’s just not what we do here. We do something about it,” she said. “If something doesn’t seem right, what can we do? We step up.”
